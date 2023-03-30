London works to live up to 'the City of Music' with expo, future events on the way

The London City of Music Expo kicked off on Thursday, showcasing musical talent and industry leaders who are hoping to make up for lost time after the COVID-19 pandemic put music events in the city on pause.

This week London, Ont. was officially deemed Canada’s first UNESCO City of Music.

“Getting this designation is a commitment and it’s a commitment to music, to do better, to grow our city,” said Cory Crossman, music industry development officer with Tourism London.

Crossman said the city is hoping to grow its music scene within the community and internationally.

“We’re really stepping forward as a city. These are early days, there's a lot of unpacking to do and a lot of planning to do,” he said.

Rainer Kern, UNESCO’s City of Music spokesperson travelled all the way from Germany to experience London for himself.

“I’m very impressed. I only arrived yesterday and I saw a lot this morning, I saw London’s music hall, the university, the college and I was connected to the city immediately,” he said.

According to the city, it's working to develop more award-winning artists, songwriters, and producers through programs at Western University and Fanshawe College.

“London has a long history of music, even back in the 60s and 70s you had to go through London,” said Rob Carver, associate dean, School of Contemporary Media at Fanshawe.

“As a college of course we’re always looking to build up creative industries in the city and have the opportunity for students to graduate, live and work in this city so this is all a big part of that,” he did.

Earning its title as the City of Music, locals hope that the city will continue to attract more events in the future, as local musician Chris Young explained that London is competing with other major markets close by, including Toronto.

“As a whole we’re going to have to do this together, bring the music back up and make it even better than it was,” he said.

Tourism London’s music industry development officer told CTV News London that London plans to host Folk Music Ontario in October.

In addition, the city will be inviting all 59 locations that have a designated UNESCO City of Music title to London in July 2024, according to Crossman.

“It’s such an exciting time now in London,” he said.