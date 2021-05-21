LONDON, ONT. -- London police say they have seized more than $100,000 in drugs after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Ontario Street.

On Thursday, Members of the London Police Service Crime Gun Task Force searched a residence in the 400-block of Ontario Street.

As a result police were able to seize:

407 grams of suspected fentanyl, value $122,100

17 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, value $1,700

$2,075 in cash

A 43-year-old London woman has been charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused is expected to appear in London court Friday in relation to the charges.