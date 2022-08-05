London townhome heavily damaged by fire

A north-east London townhome is heavily damaged following a fire Friday afternoon.

Multiple London fire crews were called to 56 Country Lane, just off Kipps Lane, at about 2:45 p.m.

Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the main floor of the residence as firefighters began their attack.

A search and rescue of all floors determined no one was inside.

Platoon Chief Colin Shewell says it is likely the interior of the building is not salvageable.

“Extensive damage inside. A lot of items were inside that were definitely damaged by smoke and fire,” Shewell told CTV News.

Although no one was home at the time, it is believed one man lived at the residence.

London fire inspectors have been called to the scene.

The unit had working smoke detectors, fire officials confirm.