LONDON, Ont. -- City of London Planner John Fleming is resigning after more than 30 years with the municipality.

City Manager Martin Hayward said in a statement, "I want to thank John for his commitment to London and for his contributions to the success not just of our organization, but of our City. He has helped move London forward in many ways."

Fleming was involved in major projects including The London Plan, the Dundas Flex Street, the Urban Design Peer Review Panel, supervised consumption site policies and the Thames Valley Corridor Plan.

In recent days he has been a leader in the development of the Core Area Action Plan, Community Improvement Plan for Affordable Housing and the Climate Emergency Action Plan.

He is reportedly leaving to take time to explore other options and pursue new directions and career opportunities.

He will leave his post at the end of 2019.