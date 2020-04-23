LONDON, ONT. -- The prayer area at the London Muslim Mosque on Oxford Street West has been empty for over a month - since the COVID-19 outbreak began - and as Ramadan starts it will remain that way.

Ramadan is the holiest month of the year for Muslims. It’s a time for self-reflection, fasting and worship. But now it is being acknowledged at home.

“It has been extremely difficult,” said Reem Sultan, a member of the London Muslim Community. “Our Mosques and Islamic centres bring us all together. It's a community time….we're trying to have our holy month observed at the same time doing it virtually and doing it differently and doing it from our homes."

Normally during Ramadan month more than 1,500 people go to the London Muslim Mosque to pray each day.

“Everyone is praying individually at home now,” said Nader Abdelmajed, one of the managers at the Mosque.

He adds that during Ramadan 300-400 people gather nightly in the gym to break their fast and share a meal, but with the outbreak that has been cancelled as well.