

Brent Lale, CTV London





At what will soon be a downtown pop-up shop, Juno Host Chair Chris Campbell puts some merchandise out on display.

“We're hosting the largest cultural event in Canada. It’s such an honour to be able to do that,” says Campbell.

He adds that in terms of economic benefit, the music week typically brings in about $12 million for host cities, with businesses like downtown bars and hotels reaping the most reward.

“We’re full on Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” says Dave Bartlam of the Delta Armouries on Dundas Street. “The Junos are our time to shine, and we’re going to hit a home run next week.”

Just a kilometre away on Dundas Street the London Music Hall is showing off a new addition. The owner raised the roof, and added 20 premium seats which were made by a casino manufacturer in Italy.

“In what is a stand-up only venue, guests now have opportunity to have their own reserved stool during concerts,” says venue manager Jacky El-Chaer.

“The section comes with bar and bathroom access, and patrons have the option of going down in front of the stage as well.”

Over at Fanshawe College students in the Television and Film Production Program have been able to secure temporary paid work next week.

“My job is in accreditation, so I make sure people are who they say they are,” says student Madeleine Spezowka. “Others got jobs doing office PA’s, drivers, data wranglers, talent wranglers.”

Fellow student Illyana Vansevenant is calling it a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“This is foot in the door. It’s an opportunity and maybe I'll learn something doing something I didn’t know I’d enjoy doing before this.”

Back at 658 Dundas, Campbell says Canadian Music Week will bring a major impact, but the exposure can’t be measured.

“London being able to host the nation, and showcase our city to Canada...you can't put a price tag on that."