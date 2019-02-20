

Gerry Dewan, CTV London





An extension of time for the tunes; a City of London committee has voted in favour of giving bar and restaurant patios a little leeway leading up to the Juno Awards.

The current city bylaw only allows music on outdoor patios up until midnight.

But on the night of the Junos, March 17, and the three nights leading up to it, patios can keep playing music until one in the morning.

Businesses will have to apply for a temporary permit to be allowed the extension, and they will still have to abide by a 70 decibel limit on the patio.

AnnaMaria Valastro has consistently opposed having music on patios and spoke out against the extension at the Community and Protective Services Committee meeting on Wednesday.

She worries it will open the door to more late nights in the future.

“During the week, when people have to go to work in the morning. It just takes one, two nights of not being able to sleep properly to make you impaired. And now we know, scientifically, that it doesn’t take much, of noise, to cause human health issues.”

The committee approved the extension with a 6-0 vote. The motion will go before city council for final approval on March 5th.