London Police Services Board chair, chief react to Veltman sentencing

The London Police Services Board chair and chief released a joint statement Friday night following the sentencing of Nathaniel Veltman.

It comes after a precedent-setting decision on Thursday when the man convicted of murdering four members of a London, Ont. Muslim family and seriously injuring a young boy was deemed a terrorist for his actions.

Veltman is now serving five concurrent life sentences for the murders and attempted murder against the Afzaal family members.

The judge determined — for the first time in a Canadian court — the offender was motivated by a white nationalist ideology, intending to intimidate the Muslim community across Canada and beyond.

LPS Board Chair Ali Chahbar and Chief Thai Truong said the decision affirms the murders constitute terrorism.

They said June 6, 2021 left a deep scar on the London community and inflicted trauma on the first responders who were dispatched to the scene.

Chahbar and Truong added that the London Police Service was entrusted with the investigation until the conclusion on Thursday, and the outcome is due, in part, to their collective diligence and resolve.

Here's the full statement

“The attack on June 6, 2021, opened a deep wound within our community and inflicted trauma on the citizens who came to the aid of the victims in the immediate aftermath, the first responders dispatched to the scene, and most profoundly, on Muslims throughout the city and beyond. The horrors of that late spring evening have left a deep scar on our community. However, it is our hope that the bonds formed through shared grief among family, friends, neighbours, and complete strangers will continue to grow and strengthen.

We are grateful for the efforts of the dedicated members of the London Police Service, who were entrusted with the investigation from the first 9-1-1 call until the conclusion yesterday. The outcome is surely due, in part, to their collective diligence and resolve.

On behalf of the London Police Services Board and the London Police Service, we extend our sincere appreciation to our law enforcement partners in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (GTA and Southwest Ontario), the Public Prosecution Service of Canada, the Crown Law Office - Criminal, the Middlesex Crown Attorney’s Office, the Victim Witness Assistance Program, and all community organizations that provided support.”