London police seek $4 million hiring blitz in 2023 as 9-1-1 calls climb

The London Police Service (LPS) is asking city hall to hire two-dozen new officers and support staff next year.

In a new report to the London Police Services Board (LPSB), $3.96 million is sought from city hall for an additional 20 officers and four civilian positions.

Some of the new officer positions will permit LPS to start rebuilding the Community Oriented Response (COR) Unit.

“The additional constables will allow LPS to begin to repopulate the COR Unit whose mandate centres around crime prevention,” Deputy Chief Trish McIntyre wrote in the report.

The focus of the COR Unit was proactive policing including quick intervention to prevent escalation to more serious crimes.

Last November, LPS Chief Steve Williams redeployed the COR Unit’s 14 officers to frontline service to address a steep rise in complex calls and investigations.

Response times to life-threatening code one emergency calls had grown by 27 per cent, and police were taking 97 per cent longer to respond to code two crimes in progress.

The LPSB report, in consultation with the city treasurer, requests that city hall fund the cost of the new hires through tax assessment growth.

Assessment growth is new tax revenue generated from new construction in the city and does not impact property tax bills.

Typically, LPS receives about $1.7 million each year from tax assessment growth to expand its ranks.

At the LPSB Finance Committee meeting, Coun. Jesse Helmer warned against shifting around $2.2 million more from assessment growth towards police, instead suggesting the additional funds should come from the tax supported budget.

But Helmer added that his preference would be to spread the hiring of more officers over future years.

“I also think this is too many positions to be added in one year, I don’t support the scale of the proposed change,” he told LPSB colleagues.

LPSB member Nancy Branscombe pushed back, arguing that “right-sizing” police ranks is necessary.

“Too many positions in one year? I couldn’t disagree more,” Branscombe asserted. “We’ve had many discussions at the police services board and in the community.”

The police board approved asking city hall for the increase.

The 2023 funding request the first step in a plan by Williams to hire 52 additional officers in the coming three years to address rising call volumes.

Some Londoners that CTV News spoke with want city council to back the plan that would eventually return proactive policing to their neighbourhoods.

“It’s about feeling safe just walking around in broad daylight,” explained Monique Vandenberg as she walked her son in a stroller. “I think it’s really important, especially community policing, and police getting to know the people who are committing the crimes.”

But other Londoners argue improving community safety also requires addressing the root causes of crime.

“There is a lack of infrastructure for people who need the supports,” explained Jennifer Mitchell in front of her home. “I believe instead of spending money on policing people in our community, we should spend money supporting them get back on their feet.”

The LPSB funding request will be a big decision coming relatively early in the term of the new city council that Londoners will elect on Oct. 24.