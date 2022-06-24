London police looking to identify suspect after cyclist assaulted

London police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted a cyclist Thursday afternoon in north London.

According to a press release issued by the London Police Service on Friday, police responded to a 9-1-1 call at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Thursday regarding an assault that occurred in the northeast area of the city.

Police said the victim was riding his bicycle in the area of Kipps Lane and Adelaide Street North when he was approached by an unknown man and assaulted.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

As a result, police are requesting the public’s help in identifying the individual. He is described as a Caucasian male, 35 to 40 years of age, medium to heavy set and wearing a baseball hat and navy shirt.

The investigation into the assault continues, but police ask anyone with information to call London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).