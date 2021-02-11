LONDON ONT -- Members of the London Police are currently trying to locate the owners of jewelry, keys, and key fobs.

The recovery took place in the east end of the city as police say they were investigating a report of stolen licence plates.

If any of the property belongs to you, please contact Detective Constable Dave McKay via email at dmckay@londonpolice.ca

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com