London police looking for suspect after woman assaulted at home
Police are requesting the public for help in identifying a suspect who assaulted a 22-year-old woman at her south London home on Friday night.
According to the London Police Service, at approximately 9:10 p.m. on Friday, a woman was at her residence in the area of Bond Street and Beverley Street when an unknown man attended the area and assaulted her.
The suspect male fled the area before police arrived.
Police said the suspect is described as male, approximately 5’8”, with a muscular build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes, black gloves, and a black ski mask.
The victim, a 22-year-old female, did not sustain any injuries.
Investigators are asking anyone in the area who has video surveillance or doorbell cameras to check their cameras and contact London police.
The investigation is in its early stages, police said and more information will be provided as appropriate.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
