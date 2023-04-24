London police lay weapons, drug charges against 2 teens

Two 17-year-old males are facing multiple weapons and drug charges following a shooting in London, Ont.’s Pond Mills neighbourhood in February.

According to the London Police Service, on Feb. 22, 2023 at approximately 1:35 a.m., emergency crews responded to a 9-1-1 call in relation to possible gunshots in the area of Shelborne Street and Pond Mills Road.

No injuries were reported, but police said evidence was discovered that a firearm had been discharged.

On Monday, London police announced that charges had been laid by the Guns and Gangs Section in connection to the February shooting.

During the investigation, the following items were seized by police:

GSG .22 calibre rifle

24 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition

152 grams of fentanyl - value: $22,800

133 grams of cocaine - value: $13,300

16 grams of methamphetamine - value: $1600

23 dilaudid “8” pills - value: $138

$1,465 in Canadian currency

Two 17-year-old males, who cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been jointly charged with the following offences for their alleged involvement:

Possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm

Discharge a firearm in a reckless manner

In addition, one of the males has also been charged with the following offences:

Two (2) counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Two (2) counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Two (2) counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with

Fail to comply with sentence

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Finally, the second male has also been charged with four counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Both of the accused are expected to appear in London court on Monday via video in relation to the charges.