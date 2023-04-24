London police lay weapons, drug charges against 2 teens
Two 17-year-old males are facing multiple weapons and drug charges following a shooting in London, Ont.’s Pond Mills neighbourhood in February.
According to the London Police Service, on Feb. 22, 2023 at approximately 1:35 a.m., emergency crews responded to a 9-1-1 call in relation to possible gunshots in the area of Shelborne Street and Pond Mills Road.
No injuries were reported, but police said evidence was discovered that a firearm had been discharged.
On Monday, London police announced that charges had been laid by the Guns and Gangs Section in connection to the February shooting.
During the investigation, the following items were seized by police:
- GSG .22 calibre rifle
- 24 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition
- 152 grams of fentanyl - value: $22,800
- 133 grams of cocaine - value: $13,300
- 16 grams of methamphetamine - value: $1600
- 23 dilaudid “8” pills - value: $138
- $1,465 in Canadian currency
Two 17-year-old males, who cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been jointly charged with the following offences for their alleged involvement:
- Possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm
- Discharge a firearm in a reckless manner
In addition, one of the males has also been charged with the following offences:
- Two (2) counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- Two (2) counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
- Two (2) counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm
- Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with
- Fail to comply with sentence
- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
Finally, the second male has also been charged with four counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.
Both of the accused are expected to appear in London court on Monday via video in relation to the charges.
