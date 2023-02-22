LPS investigating gunshots heard in southeast London

London police are investigating after a 9-1-1 caller claimed to hear gunshots in southeast London.

The incident took place in the 800-block of Shelborne Street, near Pond Mills Road, just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

There were no injuries reported, however police say there was evidence a gun had been fired in the area.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided once it becomes available.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).