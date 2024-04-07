London police investigating 'serious' crash between motorcycle, vehicle
London police are investigating following a serious collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle in the city’s east end early Saturday evening.
According to a social media post from the London Police Service, at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday police responded to the area of Oxford Street East and Wethered Street for the report of a serious collision.
Police said the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.
First responders could be seen giving CPR to the motorcycle driver after the collision.
As part of the investigation, members of the Forensic Identification Section deployed a drone in the area of the crash.
Members of the public were asked to avoid the area while police investigated.
The condition of the motorcyclist and the cause of the crash remain unknown at this time.
- With files from CTV News London’s Joel Merritt
First responders can be seen giving CPR to a motorcycle driver after a collision on Oxford Street East and Wethered Street in London, Ont. on April 6, 2024. (Joel Merritt/CTV News London)
