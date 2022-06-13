London police cruiser involved in early morning crash

A London Police Service cruiser was one of two vehicles that suffered extensive damage in an early morning collision near the downtown.

The crash happened at around 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of Adelaide Street North and Hill Street.

The front end of the cruiser was caved in, including a push-bar that sits at the front of many police vehicles.

A white SUV suffered damage to the front corner on the driver's side of the vehicle.

A police spokesperson says there were no serious injuries as a result of the crash and say the investigation is still underway.

So far no contributing factors have been identified and there is no word on any charges.

The roads were clear and conditions were sunny and dry at the time of the crash.