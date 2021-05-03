LONDON, ONT. -- London police have launched a new online survey to determine the extent of systemic racism within the force.

“The survey is part of a larger research study to identify and address internal and external bias that may impact the delivery of policing services,” a news release stated.

All community members who have personally interacted with a police officer or civilian employee is asked to participate.

“This survey provides the opportunity for Londoners to share their experiences with us, to help us identify what we’re doing right, and where we could do better,” says Chief Steve Williams in the release. “This research is part of our ongoing work toward ensuring everyone feels safe and respected in their interactions with London police.”

The survey comes on the heels of a number of high profile cases involving police officers and minorities including last month's guilty verdict against former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man.

To participate in the survey, click here.