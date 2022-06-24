London police arrest man after gunshots reported earlier this month

An arrest has been made after gunshots were heard in a residential area of the city earlier this month, according to London police.

On June 13, residents of a twin-tower apartment complex at the corner of Highland Avenue and Commissioners Road told CTV News they heard bursts of gunfire at around 11:30 p.m. on June 12.

After receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls at the time, police, the K-9 Unit and the Emergency Response Unit swarmed the property and were able to determine that a firearm had been discharged in the area.

On Thursday, police say with the help of the K-9 unit, a man was arrested on Brydges street and a home on Highland Avenue was searched.

Police seized the following items:

Loaded Glock (.40-calibre, semi-automatic handgun, model 23 with over-capacity magazine)

Four additional over-capacity magazines for Glock (.40 calibre)

Loaded FN 5.7 mm semi-automatic handgun with over-capacity magazine

Additional loaded magazine for FN 5.7 mm

49 rounds of .40 calibre ammunition

56 rounds of 5.7 x 28 mm rounds

Two rounds of .45 calibre ammunition

A 36-year-old has been charged with the following offences: