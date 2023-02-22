'London Plan' preaches housing intensification but city hall missed 2022 target by half

Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?

While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.

  • Hearings on hazing in hockey begin at Quebec legislature

    Quebec's hearings on hazing in hockey and possibly other sports begin Wednesday at the national assembly. MNAs will hear from representatives of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), the Canadian Hockey League, Hockey Québec and Quebec's student sports network (RSEQ).

    WEATHER | Southern Quebec bracing for snowstorm, Ontario bracing for ice storm

    A Colorado low is moving into central Canada today and will bring a messy mix of heavy snow, freezing rain and ice pellets, as well as gusty winds. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a number of warnings, alerting motorists to potentially hazardous driving conditions Wednesday through early Friday morning.

