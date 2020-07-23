LONDON, ONT. -- A young London soccer phenom has taken another major step in her already impressive journey.

Jesse Fleming has formally launched her professional career by signing with the Chelsea Football Club Women on Wednesday – in the other London.

Emma Hayes, Chelsea FC Women manager, said in a statement, "Jesse has got the ability to run the show. And I think with the quality of the players we have, you'll see a player that's going to be one of the top players in the world."

The love for Fleming is all over the team’s website and social media channels.

The signing to the English squad follows a stellar run with the University of California’s women's soccer team, and her rise to being one of the top performers on the Canadian national team.

The 22-year-old has signed on with Chelsea until 2023. She made her international debut at age 15.