London, Ont. Sikh Society holds parade

London, Ont.’s Sikh Society hosted a parade on Sunday to mark the Birth Anniversary of Khalsa.

This is the first time the Nagar Kirktan (Sikh Parade) was held in London.

Thousands were in attendance at Victoria Park to celebrate in the festivities from 10 a.m. till 6 p.m.

Free food, along with family and children’s activities were just some of the things on the docket for the day.

London, Ont.’s Sikh Society hosted a parade on May 14, 2023, to mark the Birth Anniversary of Khalsa. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

