London, Ont's. Sharpe looks to build on fast rise with impactful rookie year with Blazers
Shaedon Sharpe’s rise to being one of the more intriguing rookies to look out for in the NBA has been meteoric.
The London, Ont., native who was drafted seventh overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2022 draft, had received his first NCAA Division I offer less than two years ago.
“It happened really fast. Happened really quick. But I mean, every day I just push myself to be the best version of myself, (the) best basketball player and teammate (I could be),” the 19-year-old said. “Just stay humble (and) get into the gym and work out every day.”
After being the top-ranked high school player in the 2022 class, he reclassified and finished school early, then enrolling at the University of Kentucky in January. The initial plan was to sit and then play the 2022-2023 season for a Wildcats program that has long produced first-round NBA draft picks.
That plan changed when head coach John Calipari approached Sharpe about his prospects in this year’s draft.
“Being at Kentucky, my whole mindset was just (to) get ready for this season, get my body right and everything. But then coach Cal came to me and he said I could potentially be a top-10 draft pick,” Sharpe said.
“When he told me that, I looked into everything — I talked to my coaches back home, I talked to my family about it and then that's when we made the decision that I'm going to keep my name in this year's draft and just pursue the NBA.”
Although an easy decision for others, Sharpe’s situation did not make the choice easy.
“I'm not going to sit here and say it was an easy decision. It was hard,” he said. “But when I went to the combine and got the info from numerous teams that I'm a (projected) top ten draft pick, that's when it became easier to make the decision and just keep my name in this year's draft.”
Not playing a single minute of college basketball has made Sharpe widely considered the mystery man of this year’s rookie class.
The last stretch of competitive basketball he had played was the Nike EYBL circuit where he competed for UPLAY Canada in the summer of 2021. In 12 games of action, the six-foot-six guard was electric averaging 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists while shooting 36.4 per cent from three-point range.
The sparse amount of tape was not a concern for new Blazers general manager Joe Cronin.
“When you have a player with his level of talent, he also has a potentially high ceiling. Getting him in our gym with our coaches is something we are excited about,” Cronin said in an email to The Canadian Press.
“Shaedon is extremely talented and has great feel for the game. He has great work ethic and things will fall into place for him in time.”
Sharpe does not lack for confidence in his ability either, having said in June that he sees himself "being one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball," according to James Boyd of the Indianapolis Star and that he aims to win rookie of the year.
“Working out on my game builds confidence because I know I can hit a shot, get teammates involved and play both sides of ball. That's where the confidence comes from, just working out and staying in the gym,” he said. “But I feel like being a basketball player if you don't got confidence, you can't really play the games. I feel like you need confidence to be the best version of yourself (and) just have fun with it.
“I feel like I can have a big impact, play both sides of ball. Starting with defence and then transition into offence, just get my teammates involved score, and just really defend and lockdown players.”
Sharpe will now have the opportunity to develop and learn in Portland — especially from the likes of all-NBA guard Damian Lillard and head coach Chauncey Billups, a former 17-year NBA vet and point guard of the 2004 champion Detroit Pistons.
With training camp underway, Sharpe plans to soak in all he can.
“It excites me a lot because they've been in this league, what, 10-plus years? Dame 10 years. They really know the game, know how it works,” Sharpe said.
“For me, just trying to pick their brains, ask as much questions I can, and really just learn from them. It really excites me knowing that I’m going to be playing with these guys, going against them in practice and everything. I feel like I could really bring my game to the next level on this team.”
Once a dream to be on this stage for the athletic guard who made his way from H.B. Beal Secondary in London to Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kansas, then Dream City Christian School in Glendale, Arizona, Sharpe will now get the chance to be a part of a growing list of impactful Canadian players in the NBA.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2022.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hurricane Fiona to cause up to record $700 million in insured losses
DBRS Morningstar estimates hurricane Fiona will cause between $300 million and $700 million in insured losses in Atlantic Canada for a record high in the region.
Seismic network registers blasts near Russian pipeline leaks
Explosions rattled the Baltic Sea before unusual leaks were discovered on two natural gas pipelines running underwater from Russia to Germany, seismologists said Tuesday. Some European leaders and experts are pointing to possible sabotage during an energy standoff with Russia provoked by the war in Ukraine.
BREAKING | Up to 23 people taken to hospital after exposure to hydrochloric acid in St. Catharines
Up to 23 people are being taken to hospital in St. Catharines following a hazardous workplace incident on Tuesday, Niagara Health confirms.
These natural wonders in Canada were lost to Fiona
An iconic sandstone rock formation in P.E.I and a striking solitary tree in Nova Scotia are among the natural landmarks destroyed by post-tropical storm Fiona.
'We shouldn't have to push people': Most provinces have not made Sept. 30 a stat
While Canada prepares to honour the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday, the majority of provinces have not followed the federal government's move to make it a statutory holiday for its workers.
Employers in these provinces are projecting the largest average salary increases next year
Canadian employers are anticipating the highest salary increase in two decades as they try to balance inflationary pressures, surging interest rates, recession risks and a tight labour market, a new survey has found.
Alberta to change licences in spring, reduce second road tests for new drivers
A graduated driver's licence program in Alberta that has been in effect for the past 19 years is getting an overhaul.
BREAKING | Second man arrested in violent assault of Elnaz Hajtamiri in Richmond Hill, Ont.
Police have arrested another man in connection to an alleged violent attack on Elnaz Hajtamiri in a Richmond Hill, Ont. parking garage just weeks before she disappeared in January.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for Cat 4 damage
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida on Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating toddler's death in Cambridge, Ont.
Police say emergency services responded to a home on King Street East around 9:40 p.m. on Monday for a medical call.
-
Driver seriously hurt after Hwy. 6 crash near Mount Forest
A driver has been seriously injured following a crash on Highway 6 near Mount Forest on Monday evening.
-
Onkel Hans asks public to name new puppy
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest has announced their lovable orange mascot, Onkel Hans, has adopted a puppy – and he wants the public’s help to name his new pet.
Windsor
-
WRH adds to its planning team for new acute care hospital
Progress continues to be made in next steps to building Windsor Essex’s new acute care hospital. Stantec Architecture has been selected as the Planning, Design and Conformance (PDC) consultant for project.
-
Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce 'delighted' with end of ArriveCan
Officials with the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce say they are “delighted” by the Government of Canada’s decision to end the mandatory use of the ArriveCan app and other border COVID-19 restrictions.
-
Ontario wants feedback on portable benefits plan for precarious workers
Ontario is looking for feedback as it moves toward implementing a portable benefits program for precarious workers.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Second man arrested in violent assault of Elnaz Hajtamiri in Richmond Hill, Ont.
Police have arrested another man in connection to an alleged violent attack on Elnaz Hajtamiri in a Richmond Hill, Ont. parking garage just weeks before she disappeared in January.
-
Owen Sound man's death under investigation by Ontario's watchdog
Ontario's watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an Owen Sound man arrested for warrants Monday.
-
Kicking off the Christmas Cheer season on the fairway
Today's golf tournament is the official kick-off to a season of fundraising for the not-for-profit organization that collects cash, food and toys for vulnerable families and individuals at Christmas.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Shelter in place in Wiikwemkoong due to armed and dangerous person, schools under 'hold and secure'
Ontario Provincial Police issued an emergency alert asking people in Wiikwemkoong to shelter in place due to an 'armed and dangerous person' Tuesday afternoon.
-
Seismic network registers blasts near Russian pipeline leaks
Explosions rattled the Baltic Sea before unusual leaks were discovered on two natural gas pipelines running underwater from Russia to Germany, seismologists said Tuesday. Some European leaders and experts are pointing to possible sabotage during an energy standoff with Russia provoked by the war in Ukraine.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Up to 23 people taken to hospital after exposure to hydrochloric acid in St. Catharines
Up to 23 people are being taken to hospital in St. Catharines following a hazardous workplace incident on Tuesday, Niagara Health confirms.
Ottawa
-
'I’m not some villain in this story:' Mayoral candidate Sutcliffe decries 'trolls'
Ottawa mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe is issuing a call for civility, saying community members and elected officials who have been attacking him are contributing to a 'toxic environment' at city hall.
-
More than 170K Ontario patients lost family doctors in first 6 months of pandemic, study finds
More than 170,000 patients in Ontario lost their family doctors in the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study has found.
-
This was the winning dish at Ottawa’s top culinary competition
Award-winning chef Briana Kim will represent Ottawa at Canada’s top culinary competition after winning the gold medal at the regional event on Monday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Up to 23 people taken to hospital after exposure to hydrochloric acid in St. Catharines
Up to 23 people are being taken to hospital in St. Catharines following a hazardous workplace incident on Tuesday, Niagara Health confirms.
-
93 per cent of Black real estate agents believe there is discrimination in Ontario's rental process: OREA poll
Ninety-three per cent of Black real estate agents believe that discrimination plays a role in the rental process in Ontario, according to a new report by the Ontario Real Estate Association.
-
'Significant' Hamilton police presence expected ahead of unsanctioned homecoming parties
Hamilton Police Service (HPS) is advising residents who live in neighbourhoods near McMaster University there will be a significant police presence Saturday in anticipation of "unsanctioned" homecoming celebrations.
Montreal
-
Polls show race for second heating up in Quebec election
Polls heading into the final week of the Quebec election campaign show much of the same results since the first week: a race for second behind the CAQ.
-
Record number of early ballots; Legault rejects electoral reform
François Legault says he's open to working with opposition parties if his party wins the Oct. 3 election, but he is rejecting all calls to reform the electoral system.
-
4 arrested in shooting that seriously injured teen in July
Police in Montreal and Repentigny have arrested four people in connection with a July shooting that left a 17-year-old in hospital with serious injuries.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau scheduled to visit communities hit by Fiona in Nova Scotia and P.E.I.
Justin Trudeau is scheduled to travel today to P.E.I. and Nova Scotia, where he will meet with residents and inspect the extensive damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
These natural wonders in Canada were lost to Fiona
An iconic sandstone rock formation in P.E.I and a striking solitary tree in Nova Scotia are among the natural landmarks destroyed by post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Displaced Port aux Basques residents face uncertain future after Fiona
Denise Anderson shouted a list of items into her phone over the sound of pouring rain, along with instructions on how to find them: clean socks, a new pack of underwear, prized pieces of jewelry and important documents.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man shot by Winnipeg police in Point Douglas
Winnipeg police say a man was shot by an officer Tuesday morning in Point Douglas and is now in hospital.
-
Over $130,000 worth of property stolen in Winnipeg; man charged with 69 break-in charges
Winnipeg police say dozens of Winnipeggers were victims of break-ins between January and September 2022 and now officers have arrested the man believed to be responsible for all of them.
-
'I was shaking': Group says Winnipeg restaurant discriminated against them by asking for pre-payment
A group of young adults is raising concerns over an incident at a Winnipeg restaurant they feel was ageist.
Calgary
-
$490K worth of drugs seized during investigation into Calgary Airbnb tenant
An investigation into suspected drug activity involving an Airbnb tenant in Calgary's Beltline led to the seizure of $490,000 worth of illegal drugs as well as several guns.
-
Suspect arrested in Upper Mount Royal homicide
One man is in police custody in connection with the death of Shawn Garry McCormack, whose body was found in a southwest Calgary alleyway in July.
-
Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter named second-most handsome in the NHL
Darryl Sutter is the second-most handsome head coach in the NHL, according to data compiled by Gambling.com.
Edmonton
-
1st-degree murder suspect who prompted shelter order in northern Alta. found: RCMP
The man wanted for first-degree murder and who prompted a recent shelter-in-place order in a northern Alberta community was found on Monday.
-
Alberta to change licences in spring, reduce second road tests for new drivers
A graduated driver's licence program in Alberta that has been in effect for the past 19 years is getting an overhaul.
-
Canadian men to play upcoming FIBA World Cup qualifying home games in Edmonton
Edmonton is set to host Canada's next two FIBA World Cup qualifying home games in November. Canada Basketball and the Canadian Elite Basketball League, in partnership with Explore Edmonton and the city of Edmonton, made the announcement Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
'Unseasonably warm conditions' lead to 20 temperature records falling in B.C.
A warm fall day across B.C. led to 20 temperature records falling in the province Monday, preliminary data from Environment Canada shows.
-
Here's what the BC Liberal Party may change its name to
The BC Liberal Party may campaign under a new name in the next election, with members expected to vote on a potential alternative later this year.
-
Abbotsford family pleads for answers on 5-year anniversary of daughter's disappearance
An Abbotsford family is renewing their plea for help to find their missing daughter on the five-year anniversary of her disappearance.