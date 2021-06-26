Advertisement
London Ont. neighbourhood puts on pride parade
Published Saturday, June 26, 2021 3:06PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, June 26, 2021 3:06PM EDT
A neighbourhood put on a physically distanced pride parade to support the LGBTQ+ community in London, Ont. on Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Jordyn Read/CTV London)
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- A neighbourhood held a physically distanced pride parade to support the LGBTQ+ community.
Around 100 people showed up Saturday afternoon to March around the neighbourhood, starting and circling back Hibiscus Avenue.
Flags, signs of support and pride themed face masks were worn by many.
More to come.
RELATED IMAGES