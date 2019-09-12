

The Canadian Press





Logan Couture is the new captain of the San Jose Sharks.

He takes over for Joe Pavelski, who signed with the Dallas Stars this off-season.

Couture had 27 goals and 70 points last season.

The Sharks picked Couture in the first round of the 2007 draft.

The London, Ont. native is back in his hometown regularly, including last August for his All-in for Brain Research fundraiser.