London, Ont. man to be sentenced next month in internet luring case

A sentencing hearing was held Tuesday for a London man who pleaded guilty to luring underage females on the internet for sexual purposes.

David Nicol, 51, pleaded guilty to a total of seven counts including luring, sexual interference and obtaining sexual services.

In all, the courts that there were four young female victims involved with the incidents dating back to between 2018 and 2019.

In a joint submission, both the Crown and defence lawyer Ron Ellis asked for a sentence totalling seven years in prison.

The court heard that the guilty pleas saved the girls’ from testifying about the ordeal in court.

The hearing heard that for a period of time, Nicol was involved with alcohol, drugs and engaging with young people on the internet.

During the proceedings, Ellis told the court that his client is remorseful and said, “He truly regrets his actions.”

Justice Wendy Harris-Bentley will hand down her decision on the case on Jan. 9, 2024.