MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Six London, Ont. festivals are getting help from Ontario to weather the storm that is COVID-19.

The province announced $43 million in funding for 439 festival and events Wednesday to make them "innovative and safe experiences."

The funding is more than double what the province has put forward in the past, and aims to ensure long-term success after taking a serious hit due to the pandemic.

Among the London festivals getting funding are:

#SaveOurStages: 2021 Summer Stages - $247,500

2021 Forest City film Festival - $72,070

Airshow London presents Skydrive 2021 - $180,000

Country Music Week - $149,881

Rock the Park Presents: LONDON CALLING - $243,500

TD SUNFEST World Music & Jazz Connected Sessions 2021-2022 - $47,000

A number of London's festivals have been curtailed, postponed or cancelled outright since the pandemic began in 2020.

“For more than a year, the pandemic has disproportionately impacted tourism and culture – two major industries that bring people together and our communities to life,” said Minister MacLeod in a statement.

“Increasing our annual support for festival and events will give the sector a much-needed boost as we continue to deal with the effects of COVID-19. Our government is supporting organizations that are finding new ways to safely engage and reconnect Ontarians with their local communities while creating local jobs.”