London, Ont. boxer Miguel Estrada wins professional fight debut
Miguel Estrada, 18, is officially 1-0 as a professional boxer.
The London, Ont. teenager won his debut at Pharaohs Casino in Managua, Nicaragua on Friday with a unanimous decision over Bagner De Leon Lopez.
“I’m on cloud nine,” said Estrada via phone from Nicaragua, who said he’s been dreaming of this since he was seven years old.
“It’s a dream come true. I got to perform in front of world champions, and some of my idols. Being in my parents’ home country, I’m just grateful for the opportunity that was presented to me”.
De Leon Lopez was not his originally scheduled opponent. His other opponent withdrew less than two weeks ago, so the 24-year-old professional stepped in.
“It was a very rough fight, and he was very strong, and rushes forward to just brawl with you,” said Marc Pagcaliwangan, Estrada’s trainer.
“It was Miguel’s first fight with no headgear, no shirt and smaller gloves. From the second round on his opponent started getting gassed, he got cut, and we got the unanimous decision."
Miguel Estrada, 18, is surrounded by his team after winning his professional boxing debut on Friday Mar 8, 2024 (Source: Bayardo Estrada)In Miguel’s corner for the fight was Roman Gonzalez. Nicknamed “Chocolatito”, the four-time World Champion helped Pagcaliwangan make adjustments during the fight.
We first introduced you to Estrada in Dec. 2023 at a training session at Boomerz Boxing Club in London where he announced he was turning professional.
This fight was special for Team Estrada as it took place in the home country of Miguel’s father Bayardo.
Miguel even visited the grave of Alexis Arguello, the late Nicaraguan boxing legend.
Miguel Estrada (right) poses for a photo with four-time World boxing Champion Roman Gonzalez after winning his professional boxing debut in Managua Nicaragua on Friday Mar 8, 2024 (Source: Bayardo Estrada)“I always visualized how this day was going to be,” said Bayardo. “It was just an amazing experience fighting in front of family members, and friends from my youth. It was everything and more than I expected.”
Estrada’s second professional fight will likely come in May, and may be closer to home in New York State.
He’ll be coming back to London and will take a week off before resuming training for his second fight.
