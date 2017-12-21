

CTV London





A London police officer has pleaded guilty to assault.

Sgt. Peter Paquette was given a conditional discharge and sentenced to two years probation after his plea in provincial court Wednesday.

Paquette was charged by the London police in June 2017 in relation to an incident that occurred at police headquarters on Sept. 6, 2016, and was placed on administrative duty.

London police say they will conduct an internal investigation as is the case whenever a criminal charge is laid against an officer.

That internal investigation is continuing and Paquette will remain on administrative duty pending its disposition, a release says.