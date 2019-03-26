Featured
London officer charged with assault after arrest injury
London police Const. Travis Buckle is seen in this image from Twitter.
CTV London
Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019 3:38PM EDT
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has charged a London police officer with assault causing bodily harm following the arrest of a suspect last month.
The SIU says that a 54-year-old man was hurt on Feb. 10 and taken to the London Health Sciences Centre's Victoria Hospital by a Good Samaritan.
While there, 26-year-old Const. Travis Buckle, who was in the emergency room on an unrelated matter, learned about an outstanding warrant for the man for failing to make a court appearance.
During the arrest the man reportedly sustained serious injuries.
Buckle will appear in court April 15 to face one count of assault causing bodily harm.
The four-year member has been placed on administrative duties since the charges were handed down.