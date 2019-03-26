

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has charged a London police officer with assault causing bodily harm following the arrest of a suspect last month.

The SIU says that a 54-year-old man was hurt on Feb. 10 and taken to the London Health Sciences Centre's Victoria Hospital by a Good Samaritan.

While there, 26-year-old Const. Travis Buckle, who was in the emergency room on an unrelated matter, learned about an outstanding warrant for the man for failing to make a court appearance.

During the arrest the man reportedly sustained serious injuries.

Buckle will appear in court April 15 to face one count of assault causing bodily harm.

The four-year member has been placed on administrative duties since the charges were handed down.