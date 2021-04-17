LONDON, ONT -- City of London Mayor, Ed Holder says the provincial government's recent changes to allow random stops of individuals, will not be enforced in Middlesex-London region.

“COVID-19 and public health protocols aimed at curbing the spread should be taken seriously, but no Londoner should worry about being arbitrarily stopped or questioned - either by Police or By-law enforcement - as part of new provincial regulations. That simply won’t be happening in our community,” said London Mayor Ed Holder.

No Londoner should worry about being arbitrarily stopped or questioned, either by @lpsmediaoffice or By-law enforcement, as part of new provincial #COVID19 regulations. That simply won’t be happening in our community. #ldnont — Ed Holder (@ldnontmayor) April 17, 2021

On Friday afternoon, the Ontario government gave police temporary powers to enforce its stay-at-home order by allowing them to stop individuals and vehicles and ask their reasons for leaving their homes.

City of London officials said in a statement on Saturday, that City By-law officers will 'continue to address infractions' by using all available options, including engagement, education and enforcement.

"Our goal remains the same - doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19, and to protect the safety, health and well-being of the community. We continue to strongly encourage Londoners to follow all Provincial and local health guidance and restrictions for the safety of the community."