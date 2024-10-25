London man charged with attempted murder following September shooting

A shooting that took place on Boulee Street on September 11 has now seen a London man arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Just after 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, London police say that they took 28 year old Cody M Leblanc Ashe into custody, after he was located in the area of Grosvenor and Harley streets.

Alongside attempted murder charges, Ashe also faces several charges including discharge [of] a firearm in a reckless manner, and discharge [of] a firearm with intent to wound/endanger life or prevent arrest.

Cody M Leblanc Ashe, 28 of London, is wanted by London Police Service for his potential involvement in a shooting incident. (Source: London Police Service)

The shooting on the afternoon of September 11 saw one person taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Ashe remains in custody.