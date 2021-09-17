London man charged in child porn investigation

Exeter, Ont -

A London man is charged after an investigation into suspected possession of child pornography.

According to police, the investigation was launched after receiving information from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

On Thursday, members of the London Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit entered a home on Osgoode Drive in London, Ont. and seized electronic devices and a cell phone.

Joseph Philip Moss, 38, is charged with one count of unlawfully possess child pornography.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.