MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A 35-year-old London man has been charged after allegedly fleeing police in a vehicle with stolen licence plates on Thursday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m. an officer spotted plates that had been reported stolen on Oct. 6 attached to a black Nissan Altima in the 200 block of Hamilton Road.

He followed the vehicle northbound onto Chesley Avenue and then attempted a traffic stop, put did not pursue when the vehicle fled onto a dead end street, eventually driving over a centre island and hitting a tree.

Other officers arrived and one was able to deply a 'tire deflation device,' but the vehicle fled westbound on Lisa Court, hitting a sign at the entrance to a park and then continuing through the park and then eastbound on Pine Street.

About 45 minutes later the vehicle was found empty near the intersection of Oak and Trafalgar streets.

The suspect was located a short time later and has been charged with:

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

fail to stop for police

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

fail to remain

driving while under suspension

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court in November.