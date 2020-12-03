LONDON, ONTY. -- The London Knights are trying a different play to keep a favourite tradition alive and help those in need.

With COVID-19 putting the OHL on hold, the Knights won't be able to have their usual Teddy Bear Toss this year.

So the team has come up with a new take on the tradition.

In the past, the team has picked a game where fans could rain stuffed toys onto the ice after the first Knights' goal.

This year they're doing a teddy bear drop-off, with fans encouraged to bring stuffed toys to the parking lot of Budweiser Gardens on Dec. 13 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

All the items collected will go to local charities.

They will also be accepting hats and mittens for kids up to 12 years old.