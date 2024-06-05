London in the spotlight at Canadian Music Week in Toronto
London and venues in city have come up big at this year's Canadian Live Music Industry Awards (CLMA), which took place during Canadian Music Week (CMW) in Toronto.
Among the awards handed out were Rum Runners (Best Teamwork in a Small Club), Rock the Park (Medium Festival of the Year) and the City of London (Music City of the Year).
“London continues to be a major contributor to the music industry and plays an integral role across Canada as a UNESCO City of Music. Seeing our festivals, venues, production companies and individuals acknowledged for their outstanding contributions reaffirms what we have long known, London is a vibrant and diverse music community filled with exceptional talent," said Director of London Music Office, Cory Crossman.
The CLMIAs are a night of celebration and recognition bringing together the Canadians behind live music.
This year’s event took on additional significance for Londonwith Fanshawe Music Industry Arts graduate, JUNO and Polaris Prize winner, Haviah Mighty hosting the award show.
The awards also showcased performances from Ari Hicks, Kingfish and a special tribute by The Pursuit of Happiness, lead by Fanshawe College professor Moe Berg.
