LONDON, ONT. -- A London-designed piece of new technology could become the next game-changer in the global fight against COVID-19.

Kontrol Energy Corporation has announced that its SARS/COVID-19 detector is about to be distributed to customers around the world.

The BioCloud, made in the form of a wall unit, is described in a news release as a “real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne viruses, including SARS-COVID-2, by continuously sampling air quality and triggering a silent, cloud-based alert to facility managers.”

It’s designed to be used in indoor settings where people gather or come and go, such as airports and train stations, long term care homes, classrooms, and the like.

The company says it now has distribution agreements in place that will see units shipped to locations in North America, as well as New Zealand and Australia.