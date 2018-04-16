

A London police officer convicted of assault is facing five more charges following a hearing on Monday.

Sgt. Peter Paquette is now facing three counts of discreditable conduct, one count of insubordination and one of unlawful exercise of authority.

He is currently off the street and working a desk job.

Last December, he pleaded guilty to assault and given a conditional discharge and two years probation.

He was charged in June of 2017 in relation to an incident at police headquarters in September of 2016.