Financial statements for 2018 show the London Convention Centre brought in over $6.7 million last year.

That's growth of 12.8 percent over the previous year.

The convention centre hosted 300 events in 2018.

It's estimated the events generated 12,135 hotel room nights and a direct spending impact of $21.3 million for the city.

An operational surplus of $193,000 will be moved into the centre's capital reserves held by the city.