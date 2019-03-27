Featured
London Convention Centre sets new record for revenue
CTV London
Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019 11:56AM EDT
Financial statements for 2018 show the London Convention Centre brought in over $6.7 million last year.
That's growth of 12.8 percent over the previous year.
The convention centre hosted 300 events in 2018.
It's estimated the events generated 12,135 hotel room nights and a direct spending impact of $21.3 million for the city.
An operational surplus of $193,000 will be moved into the centre's capital reserves held by the city.