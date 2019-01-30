

Daryl Newcombe, CTV London





The London Convention Centre will turn to city hall for help to stay competitive.

The board of directors for the convention centre is seeking $500,000 from city hall's share of hotel tax revenue.

It would go towards a $1.5 million renovation and upgrade to the second floor of the facility this summer.

Lori Da Silva, CEO of the London Convention Centre says, “We have about a million dollars in our capital reserve (account) to do this work, with a little bit of additional funding coming through that Municipal Accomodation Tax we will be able to tackle a little bit more.

"And it makes sense to do it when the space is out of order rather than to put it out of order at a later date.”

The investment would keep the facility competitive in attracting conventions and allow it to meet its full potential.

The request will be made to the Corporate Services Committee on Tuesday.

Each year conventions inject $15 to $20 million into the local economy.