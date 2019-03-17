

The Canadian Press





Shawn Mendes picked up four Juno Awards at a pre-telecast held at the London Convention Centre Saturday night.

Mendes, from Pickering won artist, pop album, songwriter and single of the year for his hit In My Blood.

Mendes is on a European tour and was unable to accept the award in person.

Michael Buble was in attendance, though, and the crooner picked up a trophy just minutes before he recongized David Foster for his philanthropic efforts.

Buble grabbed his 14th Juno for Love, which won adult contemporary album of the year.

Jeremy Dutcher's Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa won Indigenous album of the year.

Dutcher was played off the stage during his acceptance speech which touched on Indigenous representation in music and included a direct message to Prime Ministery Justin Trudeau about reconciliation.

As he was only allowed about 60 seconds to speak, Arkells' frontman Max Kerman called Dutcher back on stage with them to finish his speech.

Loud Luxury, the pair of DJs who met at Western University, picked up their first Juno for dance recording with their global hit Body.