London comes from behind to defeat Flint in Game 2
After being down 3-2 going into the second period, the London Knights turned up the heat for a 6-4 win over Flint in Game 2 of the first round OHL playoff series.
Oliver Bonk had the game winner with assists from Jacob Julien and Easton Cowan. Denver Barkey had the insurance goal on an empty net with 53 seconds left in the game.
All three of Flint's goals came on the power play and three of London's six goals were on the power play.
Michael Simpson got the win in net for the Knights who take a 2-0 series lead.
Game 3 is Tuesday in Flint with puck drop at 7 p.m.
Round 1 schedule
(1) London Knights vs. (8) Flint Firebirds
- Game 1: Fri., March 29 – London 3 Flint 0
- Game 2: Sun., March 31 – London 6 Flint 4
- Game 3: Tues., April 2 – London at Flint, 7:00pm
- Game 4: Thurs., April 4 – London at Flint, 7:00pm
- Game 5: Fri., April 5 – Flint at London, 7:00pm*
- Game 6: Sun., April 7 – London at Flint, 4:00pm*
- Game 7: Tues., April 9 – Flint at London, 7:00pm*
