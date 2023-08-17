London Children’s Museum getting $2-million boost for new space

The Government of Canada announced $2 million in funding for the London Children’s Museum.

London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos said Thursday the investment will support the creation of a new space at the London Children’s Museum for interactive exhibits, expanded hands-on programming and greater access to more than 7,000 artifacts.

He said it will allow children to explore history and heritage, investigate science and celebrate art and culture in new ways.

“Thanks to this funding, children will benefit from the knowledge and the rich resources available through the museum’s collections and activities,” said Fragiskatos.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund program investment will be made over two years, including $780,000 in 2023-24 and $1.22 million in 2024-25.

This funding will support the museum’s renovation of the former Kellogg Factory, specifically with the prototyping, fabrication and shipping of components for six of the nine exhibits, as well as their installation.

This investment will allow for new space to be created that will provide more experiences for more children and families. It also increases the accessibility of the museum, ensuring that it meets the requirements of the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act.

“As an innovative and collaborative educational facility, our new home at 100 Kellogg will provide families from London and beyond with meaningful access to the arts, culture, and history for many years to come. We are incredibly grateful for this support and excited to welcome the community into our new home,” said Kate Ledgley, executive director at the London Children's Museum.