LONDON, ONT. -- With Stage 3 of Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopen set for this Friday, business owners are getting ready, but much like the reopening plan, they’re taking a slow and gradual approach to hiring new staff.

"Someone that’s looking to put the work in and learn a few things along the way," said Co-owner of Dos Tacos, Zaid Farid.

Because Ontario has gone in and out of lockdown multiple times, his restaurant doesn’t plan on opening its doors to in-person dining until things become more stable.

In the meantime, they continue to operate their very successful takeout window and plan on hiring at least three to four new staff to help out, with the promise of more in the fall.

Manager of Saffron Road, Danielle Bryant, also plans on waiting a little longer to hire new staff.

"It’ll be hard for us to commit to somebody and offer something long term if we can’t offer that. It’s been a little bit of a challenge with the uncertainty, but that’s the hope," said Bryant.

The clothing store is currently operating at 25 per cent capacity and this Friday, they are able to move up to 50 per cent.

Peter Mogan is one business owner CTV spoke to today that plans on hiring one person as soon as possible, plus three more staff members if there continues to be an increase in clientele.

"We’ve been fortunate to keep our staff through the pandemic and we’re actually at a point now where we’re looking for more staff because of the interest, the increased attendance and the increased demand," said Mogan.

All three businesses agree when they do hire new staff, they will be looking for people with experience that can keep up with the increased demands in their field of work.

“I’m not worried. I’m looking forward to meeting someone and the right person who will fit in well. And that’s going to take a little bit of time but we’re not in a rush and we’re in a pretty good position right now,” said Mogan.