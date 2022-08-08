London business owner in a coma, intensive care after falling off bicycle

A London, Ont. business owner is in a coma after falling off his bike this past weekend in the city’s north end.

Family members tell CTV News London 39-year-old Ali Azizi would have left his pizza shop, Smiley’s Pizzeria, at about 1 a.m. Sunday morning, heading north on Adelaide Street. Before he got home though, a bystander found him lying unconscious on the sidewalk, bleeding from his head.

Azizi’s family members say it is unclear how he ended up there.

“The doctors are not sure,” says Shabir Shahram, a relative. “They say they’re going to do some testing and see if he was unconscious first and then fell on the ground, or if this was caused by an accident. If it’s a hit-and-run.”

It’s believed Azizi was lying on the sidewalk for about a half hour before he was found, Shahram says. Police were then called and he was taken to Victoria Hospital, where he is undergoing multiple brain surgeries.

Ali Azizi being treated at Victoria Hospital’s intensive care unit, as seen on August 7, 2022. (Source: Shabir Shahram)

Despite being in a coma, Azizi is in stable condition, according to Shahram.

“Last time I spoke to [the doctors], it’s probably three to four months’ recovery, the way it is,” he says. “We are just praying and hoping for the best for him and his family.”

“I was crying because he is my best friend,” says Wasae Oqaab, who also works at Smiley’s Pizzeria. “I don’t believe this happened.”

Azizi is married, with three young children. To help cover some of his potential recovery costs, a GoFundMe campaign has been set up.

CTV News London has reached out to London police for comment on any investigation, but is yet to receive a response.