A group of 52 people from the greater London area will share a million dollars from a Lotto Max draw.

The group won the Max Millions prize in a Dec. 21, 2018 draw.

The group hails predominantly from London, but also Ingersoll, St. Thomas, Dorchester, Dutton, Belmont, Port Stanley, Strathroy, Woodstock, Wallacetown and Aylmer.

In case you're wondering, it works out to just over $19,230 each.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Shell station on Hamilton Road in London.

Since launching in Sept. 2009 Lotto Max players have picked up 557 Max Millions prizes.