

CTV London





Parts of the London region are under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable Sunday afternoon for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts.

London-MIddlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Elgin and Oxford Counties are under the threat.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop along a cold front and move across Southwestern Ontario late Sunday afternoon into the evening.

The main threat is strong wind gusts to 90 km/h, the agency says.

Strong winds can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

Hail is also possible, Environment Canada warns.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.