Featured
Senator John McCain dead at 81
Published Saturday, August 25, 2018 8:36PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 25, 2018 8:40PM EDT
U.S. Senator John McCain has died, his family confirmed in a statement. He was 81.
The office of Senator John McCain has issued the following statement: "Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28pm on August 25, 2018. With the Senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family. At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for sixty years."