Local Mom is pleading with pool owners to be safe

Gillian Burnett and her son Waylon Saunders are seen in a submitted photo taken on May 2, 2023. Gillian Burnett and her son Waylon Saunders are seen in a submitted photo taken on May 2, 2023.

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver