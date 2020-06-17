LONDON, ONT. -- London businessman Shmuel Farhi of Farhi Holdings has helped kick off the Rekindle the Flame campaign launched by Banting House.

Farhi has donated a substantial amount to the $20,000 campaign, which is aimed at repairing the flame and statue that was vandalized over the weekend

The vandalism, which is believed to have taken place Saturday evening, put out the eternal flame.

Grant Maltman, Banting House museum curator, says the money being raised will go towards repairs but also will allow the museum to install security cameras as well as relocate the mechanism that keeps the flame burning so that it can’t be accessed by vandals.

