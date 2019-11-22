

LONDON, Ont. -- A forklift incident at the Real Canadian Superstore in east London will cost Loblaws Inc. about $100,000.

A customer was injured by products that fell from the forklift in April of 2018.

The Ministry of Labour says the customer was walking in the parking lot of the store at 825 Oxford Street East when the incident happened.

The forklift driver was moving bags of soil for the garden centre and stopped abruptly after spotting the customer, spilling the load and injuring the customer.

After pleading guilty the company was fined $80,000 along with a 25 per cent victim surcharge.